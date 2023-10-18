Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Italy
  4. Calabria

Residential properties for sale in Calabria, Italy

houses
17
19 properties total found
4 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Calabria, Italy
4 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Calabria, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Spacious apartments with quality finishes in a closed complex with panoramic views of the Ty…
€400,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
A fully furnished villa in Portoada Park with a large green land plot is sold. On the first …
€199,900
Apartment with air conditioning in Curinga, Italy
Apartment with air conditioning
Curinga, Italy
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Pizzo Beach Club - Apartment 92F For sale spacious apartment in LCD Pizzo Beach Club with tw…
€122,891
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Part of Villa 8V in the Pizzo Beach Club residential complex & # 8212; Calabria. Comfortable…
€299,000
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Ricadi, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Ricadi, Italy
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 520 m²
Share with friends
€700,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Montauro, Italy
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Montauro, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
The picturesque villa in Calabria is located on high ground with panoramic views of the Ioni…
€465,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Pizzo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Ten minutes away from Pizzo, the Portoada Park villas are located in the forest area and ha…
€201,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building in Curinga, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Curinga, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Share with Friends
€320,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Staletti, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Staletti, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
The magnificent Villa Carito is located in Copanello, Calabria, surrounded by elite villas.…
€1,50M
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Zambrone, Italy
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Zambrone Beach Resort is located in the heart of one of the most popular areas on the coast…
€250,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Residential Complex "Sole & # 038; Mare, "consisting of 42 villas, is located near the Tyrr…
€295,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Drapia, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Drapia, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
The villa in Calabria is located next to the city of Tropea. The villa has an area of 450 sq…
€1,10M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
For sale a two-storey villa in Calabria, a 3-minute drive from the snow-white azure beach ne…
€430,000
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Baia di Mezzaluna is a small complex of detached villas, characterized by interior expanse a…
€170,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
Residence Dei Fiori 2 is located in the picturesque town of Dzambrone on the coast of Costa…
€220,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Zambrone, Italy
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Zambrone, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
The villa in Calabria is located in the country area of Dzambrone town 7 km from Tropea, on …
€350,000
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Montauro, Italy
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Montauro, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Villa A14 are located in the residence of Serra di Mare, which is located in the town of Sta…
€165,000
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building in Tropea, Italy
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Tropea, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Villas Portobello Village & # 8212; it is a unique opportunity to invest in one of the faste…
€169,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Soverato, Italy
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Soverato, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
For sale a house with a total area of 350 sq.m., located in Saverato, near the coast of the …
€550,000

Properties features in Calabria, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir