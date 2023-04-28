Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sardinia
  4. Cagliari
  5. Villas

Lakefront Villas for sale in Cagliari, Italy

Cagliari
2
Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 room villa in Pula, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Pula, Italy
2 bath 200 m²
€ 2,150,000
Is Molas is an experimental project and the experiment is to find work with elements, with …

Properties features in Cagliari, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir