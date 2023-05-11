Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Brescia, Italy

4 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 320 m²
€ 1,850,000
GA-V001559. Превосходная вилла с видом на озеро в Лонато-дель-ГардаРасположенная в элегантно…
Villa 3 room villa in Pulciano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pulciano, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
€ 380,000
GH-LV04726. Угловой таунхаус с видом на озероВ Гаино (районе городка Тосколано Мадерно), в к…
Villa 3 room villa in Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 317 m²
€ 980,000
GA-V000903. ПРЕСТИЖНАЯ ВИЛЛА С СОВРЕМЕННЫМ ДИЗАЙНОМ В ПАДЕНГЕ-СУЛЬ-ГАРДАРасположенная в крас…
Villa 4 room villa in San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 475 m²
€ 800,000
GA-V001015. ОЧАРОВАТЕЛЬНЫЙ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ В САН-ФЕЛИЧЕ-ДЕЛЬ-БЕНАКОВ историческом цент…

