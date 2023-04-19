Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Brescia, Italy

Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
44
Desenzano del Garda
42
Lonato del Garda
30
Sirmione
16
Salo
15
Comunita montana della valle Sabbia
7
Brescia
2
1 property total found
Villa 6 room villain Brescia, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Brescia, Italy
6 bath 350 m²
€ 850,000
Selling a villa in Brescia , with great views of the city. Second floor: entrance hall, l…

Properties features in Brescia, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
