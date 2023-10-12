Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Italy
  4. Brescia
  5. Houses

Lakefront Houses for sale in Brescia, Italy

Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
53
Desenzano del Garda
41
Lonato del Garda
29
Salo
19
Sirmione
12
Comunita montana della valle Sabbia
6
Comunita montana del Sebino bresciano
4
2 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Lombardy, Italy
2 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Lombardy, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Townhouse is located near Desenzano del Garda, in an exclusive residential complex consistin…
€420,000
9 room house with balcony, with terrace, with garage in Lombardy, Italy
9 room house with balcony, with terrace, with garage
Lombardy, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 3
The villa is a former "; lemon house"; overlooking Villavetro Hill and Lake, among the silen…
€990,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garden, with alarm system in Salo, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garden, with alarm system
Salo, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Area 630 m²
The exclusive villa is located on the shores of Lake Garda, in Limone sul Garda, Lombardy. I…
€11,00M
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Salo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Salo, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
The exclusive villa is under construction with panoramic views of Lake Garda located in Salo…
€300,000

