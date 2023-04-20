Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Veneto
  4. Verona
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Brentino Belluno, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Rivalta, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Rivalta, Italy
20 Number of rooms 4 bath 550 m²
€ 2,350,000
We offer for sale Azienda Agricola La Casetta in Brentino Belluno, a renowned business that …

Properties features in Brentino Belluno, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir