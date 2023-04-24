Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Liguria
  4. Imperia
  5. Bordighera
  6. Penthouses

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Bordighera, Italy

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bordighera, Italy
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bordighera, Italy
130 m²
€ 1,800,000
The luxury apartment is located in Bordiger, Liguria. The building is equipped with an eleva…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir