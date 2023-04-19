Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Piemont
  4. Biella

Residential properties for sale in Biella, Italy

1 property total found
4 room housein Campiglia Cervo, Italy
4 room house
Campiglia Cervo, Italy
3 bath 210 m²
€ 90,000
An ancient stone residential house with an area of 210 sq.m. on a land plot of 700 sq.m., i…

Properties features in Biella, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir