Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Bergamo, Italy

Bergamo
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa Villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa Villa
Cavernago, Italy
250 m²
Price on request
The construction of a modern villa in Padenga is sul Garda.Two floors with a total area of 2…
Villa 4 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 246 m²
Price on request
Villa with a wonderful view of Salo Bay. Located in a quiet, luxury area 20 meters from the …
Villa 4 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 288 m²
€ 800,000
Elegant villa in Padenga sul Garda. Located on a hill in a prestigious residential area.The …

Properties features in Bergamo, Italy

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir