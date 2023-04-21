Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Villas

Lakefront Villas for sale in Bergamo, Italy

Bergamo
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa in Cavernago, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 240 m²
€ 1,550,000
Two-storey villa with stunning lake views in Toscolano Maderno. Living area 240 sq.m, six be…
Villa 2 room villa in Cavernago, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 270 m²
€ 830,000
Elegant villa with a large garden in Moniga del Garda. Area 270 sq.mground floor: large liv…
Villa Villa in Cavernago, Italy
Villa Villa
Cavernago, Italy
600 m²
€ 1,750,000
Villa Liberty built in the early 20th century. The area of the building is about 600 squar…

Properties features in Bergamo, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir