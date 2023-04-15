Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy

Pool Residential properties for sale in Bergamo, Italy

Bergamo
1
9 properties total found
Villa Villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa Villa
Cavernago, Italy
250 m²
Price on request
The construction of a modern villa in Padenga is sul Garda.Two floors with a total area of 2…
Housein Cavernago, Italy
House
Cavernago, Italy
1 094 m²
Price on request
One of the largest manor houses on the shores of Lake Garda.The villa is surrounded by a cen…
2 room apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 274,000
We offer an apartment in a closed residence consisting of only 14 residential units, surroun…
Villa 4 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 310 m²
€ 880,000
Villa located 200 meters from the beach in Toscolano Maderno.The area of the building is 310…
5 room housein Cavernago, Italy
5 room house
Cavernago, Italy
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 200 m²
€ 690,000
Viletta is located in a residential complex in Desenzano del Garda. Living area approx. 200 …
Penthouse 4 roomsin Cavernago, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m²
€ 650,000
A penthouse in a small condominium with a pool located a stone's throw from the lake. Third,…
Villa Villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa Villa
Cavernago, Italy
€ 3,700,000
Villa Liberty, built in 1922. Surrounded by park 3000. Consists of 16 rooms distributed on t…
Villa 3 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 370,000
The house is located on the rocky shore characteristic of Limon, with stunning views of Lake…
1 room apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
1 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 90,000
Studio apartment in a closed comfortable residence in Gardona Riviera. Area 45 square meter…

Properties features in Bergamo, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir