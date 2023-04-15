Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Lombardy
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Bergamo, Italy
Bergamo
1
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 3 room villa
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
10 Number of rooms
6 bath
270 m²
Price on request
We offer for sale a chic villa with a private pier and a buoy for a motorcade.Living area of…
2 room apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
€ 950,000
By the sea, just a few meters from the promenade leading from Padenghe to Moniga, we offer a…
Apartment
Roma Capitale, Italy
2 m²
€ 446,165
The cozy apartment is located in the central district of Rome, Lazio. The apartment is on th…
5 room apartment
Como, Italy
6 Number of rooms
200 m²
€ 1,950,000
VB-BER. Панорамный пентхаус в городе Комо Панорамный пентхаус в городе Комо с плавательным б…
4 room house
Arenzano, Italy
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
300 m²
€ 470,505
A historical fresco mansion in Liguria, in the mountains, near the border with France and nb…
Villa 3 room villa
Terni, Italy
4 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 2,000,000
ABI-965А. Эксклюзивня 3-х этажная вилла с видом на озеро ГардаВеликолепная вилла с красивым …
Villa 3 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms
330 m²
€ 2,500,000
GA-V001073. Вилла с видом на озеро в SirmioneРасположенная в великолепном месте озера Гарда …
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
3 Number of rooms
150 m²
€ 450,000
KK-201022W. Италия. Сан-Ремо. Квартира площадью 150 кв.мИталия, Сан-Ремо, центр - Corso Cava…
9 room house
Italy, Italy
515 m²
Price on request
SANTA-MARGERITA-LIGURE // 475 KV. M. // 9 SPALES // 8 BATH // 200 KV. M. GARDEN The villa i…
2 room apartment
Ospedaletti, Italy
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 465,000
LH-1T23. Апартаменты в вилле у моря в Италии, Лигурия, ОспедалеттиВ престижном районе резиде…
3 room apartment
Rome, Italy
4 Number of rooms
92 m²
€ 275,000
IT-111021-2. Купить квартиру, Casal Bertone, Рим, ИталияПродается квартира 92 кв.м. на 2 эта…
9 room house
Porto Recanati, Italy
11 Number of rooms
300 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N721 (R) Property name: Casa Seven Location: In country Town/City: …
Properties features in Bergamo, Italy
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map