Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Bergamo, Italy

Bergamo
1
House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa Villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa Villa
Cavernago, Italy
250 m²
Price on request
The construction of a modern villa in Padenga is sul Garda.Two floors with a total area of 2…
Housein Cavernago, Italy
House
Cavernago, Italy
1 094 m²
Price on request
One of the largest manor houses on the shores of Lake Garda.The villa is surrounded by a cen…
Villa 4 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 310 m²
€ 880,000
Villa located 200 meters from the beach in Toscolano Maderno.The area of the building is 310…
5 room housein Cavernago, Italy
5 room house
Cavernago, Italy
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 200 m²
€ 690,000
Viletta is located in a residential complex in Desenzano del Garda. Living area approx. 200 …
Villa Villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa Villa
Cavernago, Italy
€ 3,700,000
Villa Liberty, built in 1922. Surrounded by park 3000. Consists of 16 rooms distributed on t…
Villa 3 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 370,000
The house is located on the rocky shore characteristic of Limon, with stunning views of Lake…

Properties features in Bergamo, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir