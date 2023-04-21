Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Bergamo, Italy

Bergamo
1
House To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Cavernago, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
8 Number of rooms 6 bath 450 m²
Price on request
Villa with a park of 7000 sq m and lake views. The property includes a central building of 2…
Villa 6 room villa in Cavernago, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 240 m²
€ 1,550,000
Two-storey villa with stunning lake views in Toscolano Maderno. Living area 240 sq.m, six be…
Villa 4 room villa in Cavernago, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
3 bath 300 m²
€ 820,000
Modern villa, original layout in the suburbs of Desenzano.Located in a prestigious residenti…
House in Cavernago, Italy
House
Cavernago, Italy
60 000 m²
€ 5,000,000
A rare opportunity! Plaus 6 hectares, with panoramic views of Garda. Located on a hill in th…
Villa 2 room villa in Cavernago, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 270 m²
€ 830,000
Elegant villa with a large garden in Moniga del Garda. Area 270 sq.mground floor: large liv…
Villa 4 room villa in Cavernago, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 288 m²
€ 800,000
Elegant villa in Padenga sul Garda. Located on a hill in a prestigious residential area.The …

Properties features in Bergamo, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go