  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Houses

Lakefront Houses for sale in Bergamo, Italy

Bergamo
Villa 6 room villa in Cavernago, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 240 m²
€ 1,550,000
Two-storey villa with stunning lake views in Toscolano Maderno. Living area 240 sq.m, six be…
House in Cavernago, Italy
House
Cavernago, Italy
60 000 m²
€ 5,000,000
A rare opportunity! Plaus 6 hectares, with panoramic views of Garda. Located on a hill in th…
Villa 2 room villa in Cavernago, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 270 m²
€ 830,000
Elegant villa with a large garden in Moniga del Garda. Area 270 sq.mground floor: large liv…
Villa Villa in Cavernago, Italy
Villa Villa
Cavernago, Italy
600 m²
€ 1,750,000
Villa Liberty built in the early 20th century. The area of the building is about 600 squar…

