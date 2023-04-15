Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Bergamo, Italy

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 274,000
We offer an apartment in a closed residence consisting of only 14 residential units, surroun…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Cavernago, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m²
€ 650,000
A penthouse in a small condominium with a pool located a stone's throw from the lake. Third,…
1 room apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
1 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 90,000
Studio apartment in a closed comfortable residence in Gardona Riviera. Area 45 square meter…

Properties features in Bergamo, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir