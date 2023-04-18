Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Piemont
  4. Asti
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Asti, Italy

Castlein Asti, Italy
Castle
Asti, Italy
€ 2,900,000
The chic castle is located in the small town of Lang, Piedmont. This unique structure dates …
Housein Asti, Italy
House
Asti, Italy
4 m²
€ 1,250,000
The beautiful stone house is close to the town of Asti, Piedmont. It is surrounded by a park…
Housein Asti, Italy
House
Asti, Italy
€ 850,000
The house is located in Pezzolo Valle Uzzon, Piedmont. Just 50 km from the villa is the reso…
4 room housein Asti, Italy
4 room house
Asti, Italy
400 m²
€ 1,075,000
The nice house is located in Castello di Annon, Piedmont. Nearby is the Tanaro River. Only 1…
3 room housein Asti, Italy
3 room house
Asti, Italy
350 m²
€ 690,000
The beautiful house is located 20 km from Casale Montferrato, Piedmont. Only 90 km away is M…

