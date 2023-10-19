Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Italy
  4. Asola
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Asola, Italy

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata in Asola, Italy
4 room apartment with veranda, with Doppi Vetri, with Porta Blindata
Asola, Italy
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
€497,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir