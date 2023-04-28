Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Marche
  4. Ascoli Piceno
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Ascoli Piceno, Italy

San Benedetto del Tronto
6
Grottammare
1
Villa To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
32 Number of rooms 2 700 m²
Price on request
Manor villa with park of over 10.00 hectares. Structure with indoor and outdoor swimming poo…
Villa 9 room villa in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
16 Number of rooms 500 m²
Price on request
Villa with open sea view park of 2,000 square meters construction 70s Quality finishes Possi…
Villa 5 room villa in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
6 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 3,000,000
BG-ABIV5601U . Роскошная вилла в средиземноморском стиле, Сан-Бенедетто-дель-TронтоРоскошная…
Villa 4 room villa in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,500,000
BG-AH08U . Эксклюзивная и роскошная вилла, Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоЭксклюзивный и роскошный…
Villa 4 room villa in Monteprandone, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Monteprandone, Italy
5 Number of rooms
€ 2,000,000
BG-AH05U . Красивая дом на холмах MonteprandoneКрасивый дом на холмах Monteprandone, в 10 км…
Villa 4 room villa in Acquaviva Picena, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Acquaviva Picena, Italy
5 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 1,950,000
BG-ABIV5801U . Роскошная вилла недалеко от города AcquavivaСовременная вилла с потрясающим в…
Villa 5 room villa in Case di Coccia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Case di Coccia, Italy
6 Number of rooms 850 000 m²
€ 1,750,000
BG-ABIV5201U . Старый дом в Марина-дель-ТронтоСтарый дом в Марина-дель-Тронто, 15 км от Альб…
Villa 4 room villa in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,650,000
BG-V5602U. Вилла на первой линии в Сан-Бенедетто-дель-ТронтоСемейный дом, расположен на перв…
Villa 5 room villa in Castorano, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Castorano, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 000 m²
€ 2,100,000
BG-V5101U. Древний епископский дворец в Колли-дель-ТронтоДревний епископский дворец в Колли-…
Villa 2 room villa in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy
3 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 275,000
EC-181219-5. Вилла в городе КолоннеллаВилла в городе Колоннелла всего в пяти минутах от пляж…

Properties features in Ascoli Piceno, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir