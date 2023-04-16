Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sardinia
  4. Sassari
  5. Arzachena
  6. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Arzachena, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
5 bath 300 m²
€ 2,700,000
Share with friends
Villa 6 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
7 bath 450 m²
€ 6,500,000
Prestigious villa located a few steps from Pevero Beach and from the centre of Porto Chervo…
Villa 5 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
4 bath 400 m²
€ 8,000,000
In Porto-Chervo and in one of the most exclusive regions of Sardinia the luxury magnificent…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
8 bath 1 300 m²
€ 20,000,000
The villa in Sardinia is located in the area of Porto Chervo, on a hill overlooking the sea…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir