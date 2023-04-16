Italy
Realting.com
Italy
Sardinia
Sassari
Arzachena
Villas
Villas for sale in Arzachena, Italy
21 property total found
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
8 Number of rooms
6 bath
300 m²
€ 3,570,000
The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Sardinia, the Costa Smeralda…
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
360 m²
€ 6,900,000
The charm of the traditional local architecture and the enchanting location make this proper…
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
10 Number of rooms
6 bath
240 m²
€ 1,750,000
At Pantogia, within a condominium of only three units, recently renovated detached villa wit…
Villa 6 room villa
Arzachena, Italy
11 Number of rooms
6 bath
270 m²
€ 12,000,000
The dream of the Costa Smeralda comes to life on the Celvia beach, a long stretch of light-c…
Villa 3 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
271 m²
€ 3,600,000
Located on the renowned and prestigious hill of Pantogia, a single villa with a wonderful vi…
Villa 6 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
11 Number of rooms
7 bath
550 m²
€ 12,000,000
Exclusive villa overlooking the sea at Cala Granu, surrounded by a garden full of plants and…
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
9 Number of rooms
5 bath
300 m²
€ 3,500,000
Beautiful newly built sea view villa in Cala del Faro with private pool. The house consists …
Villa 6 room villa
Arzachena, Italy
14 Number of rooms
8 bath
300 m²
€ 2,650,000
The hill of Pantogia is one of the Costa Smeralda's most picturesque panoramic spots, offeri…
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
600 m²
€ 6,000,000
A little steep away from Porto Cervo centre and the prestigious Boutiques and nice restauran…
Villa 6 room villa
Arzachena, Italy
10 Number of rooms
6 bath
350 m²
€ 6,300,000
Only a few steps away from all the amenities the area offers and within walking distance of …
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
260 m²
€ 2,700,000
A short drive from the famous Porto cervo, we offer these wonderful house in a different sty…
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
600 m²
€ 7,000,000
The Villa, architectonical masterpiece of the costa Smeralda, is located in the spectacular …
Villa 3 room villa
Arzachena, Italy
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
300 m²
€ 2,200,000
When we talk about Sardinia, one of the first thing you imagine is Costa Smeralda. Thinking …
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
13 Number of rooms
6 bath
380 m²
€ 4,000,000
In one of the most exclusive locations, overlooking the bay of Cala di Volpe and surrounded …
Villa 3 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
4 Number of rooms
€ 3,500,000
VB-070415-32. Великолепная вилла в престижном Порто ЧервоВеликолепная вилла в престижном Пор…
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
4 bath
280 m²
€ 3,500,000
Villa Mirto is situated on the famous Costa Smeralda, in the heart of Porto Cervo in Sardini…
Villa 6 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
7 bath
359 m²
€ 2,800,000
Wonderful property with sea views in one of the most prestigious villa complexes in Marina P…
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
5 bath
300 m²
€ 2,700,000
Villa 6 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
7 bath
450 m²
€ 6,500,000
Prestigious villa located a few steps from Pevero Beach and from the centre of Porto Chervo…
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
4 bath
400 m²
€ 8,000,000
In Porto-Chervo and in one of the most exclusive regions of Sardinia the luxury magnificent…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
8 bath
1 300 m²
€ 20,000,000
The villa in Sardinia is located in the area of Porto Chervo, on a hill overlooking the sea…
