Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sardinia
  4. Sassari
  5. Arzachena
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Arzachena, Italy

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Townhouse 6 roomsin Porto Cervo, Italy
Townhouse 6 rooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 194 m²
€ 1,150,000
Small villa with a beautiful panoramic position, set in a recent and elegant context. On the…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Porto Cervo, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 158 m²
€ 900,000
Small villa in a splendid position overlooking the sea of Cala di Volpe, set in a recent, el…
3 room townhousein Porto Cervo, Italy
3 room townhouse
Porto Cervo, Italy
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 343 m²
€ 1,750,000
A terraced villa with a spectacular panoramic position on the Gulf of Cala di Volpe, set in …
3 room townhousein Porto Cervo, Italy
3 room townhouse
Porto Cervo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 181 m²
€ 1,250,000
Small villa with spectacular panoramic position overlooking the sea of Cala di Volpe, set in…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir