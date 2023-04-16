Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sardinia
  4. Sassari
  5. Arzachena

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Arzachena, Italy

1 property total found
2 room housein Porto Cervo, Italy
2 room house
Porto Cervo, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 179 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
A few minutes from San Pantaleo and Porto Cervo, surrounded by a rural area, an elegant, com…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir