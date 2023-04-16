Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Arzachena, Italy

26 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
8 Number of rooms 6 bath 300 m²
€ 3,570,000
The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Sardinia, the Costa Smeralda…
Villa 4 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 360 m²
€ 6,900,000
The charm of the traditional local architecture and the enchanting location make this proper…
Villa 5 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 240 m²
€ 1,750,000
At Pantogia, within a condominium of only three units, recently renovated detached villa wit…
Villa 6 room villain Arzachena, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Arzachena, Italy
11 Number of rooms 6 bath 270 m²
€ 12,000,000
The dream of the Costa Smeralda comes to life on the Celvia beach, a long stretch of light-c…
Villa 3 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 271 m²
€ 3,600,000
Located on the renowned and prestigious hill of Pantogia, a single villa with a wonderful vi…
Townhouse 6 roomsin Porto Cervo, Italy
Townhouse 6 rooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 194 m²
€ 1,150,000
Small villa with a beautiful panoramic position, set in a recent and elegant context. On the…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Porto Cervo, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 158 m²
€ 900,000
Small villa in a splendid position overlooking the sea of Cala di Volpe, set in a recent, el…
3 room townhousein Porto Cervo, Italy
3 room townhouse
Porto Cervo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 181 m²
€ 1,250,000
Small villa with spectacular panoramic position overlooking the sea of Cala di Volpe, set in…
3 room townhousein Porto Cervo, Italy
3 room townhouse
Porto Cervo, Italy
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 343 m²
€ 1,750,000
A terraced villa with a spectacular panoramic position on the Gulf of Cala di Volpe, set in …
Villa 6 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
11 Number of rooms 7 bath 550 m²
€ 12,000,000
Exclusive villa overlooking the sea at Cala Granu, surrounded by a garden full of plants and…
Villa 4 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
9 Number of rooms 5 bath 300 m²
€ 3,500,000
Beautiful newly built sea view villa in Cala del Faro with private pool. The house consists …
2 room housein Porto Cervo, Italy
2 room house
Porto Cervo, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 179 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
A few minutes from San Pantaleo and Porto Cervo, surrounded by a rural area, an elegant, com…
Villa 6 room villain Arzachena, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Arzachena, Italy
14 Number of rooms 8 bath 300 m²
€ 2,650,000
The hill of Pantogia is one of the Costa Smeralda's most picturesque panoramic spots, offeri…
Villa 4 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 600 m²
€ 6,000,000
A little steep away from Porto Cervo centre and the prestigious Boutiques and nice restauran…
Villa 6 room villain Arzachena, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Arzachena, Italy
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 350 m²
€ 6,300,000
Only a few steps away from all the amenities the area offers and within walking distance of …
Villa 5 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 260 m²
€ 2,700,000
A short drive from the famous Porto cervo, we offer these wonderful house in a different sty…
Villa 5 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 600 m²
€ 7,000,000
The Villa, architectonical masterpiece of the costa Smeralda, is located in the spectacular …
Villa 3 room villain Arzachena, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Arzachena, Italy
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m²
€ 2,200,000
When we talk about Sardinia, one of the first thing you imagine is Costa Smeralda. Thinking …
Villa 5 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
13 Number of rooms 6 bath 380 m²
€ 4,000,000
In one of the most exclusive locations, overlooking the bay of Cala di Volpe and surrounded …
Villa 3 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
4 Number of rooms
€ 3,500,000
VB-070415-32. Великолепная вилла в престижном Порто ЧервоВеликолепная вилла в престижном Пор…
Villa 5 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
4 bath 280 m²
€ 3,500,000
Villa Mirto is situated on the famous Costa Smeralda, in the heart of Porto Cervo in Sardini…
Villa 6 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
7 bath 359 m²
€ 2,800,000
Wonderful property with sea views in one of the most prestigious villa complexes in Marina P…
Villa 5 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
5 bath 300 m²
€ 2,700,000
Villa 6 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
7 bath 450 m²
€ 6,500,000
Prestigious villa located a few steps from Pevero Beach and from the centre of Porto Chervo…
Villa 5 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
4 bath 400 m²
€ 8,000,000
In Porto-Chervo and in one of the most exclusive regions of Sardinia the luxury magnificent…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
8 bath 1 300 m²
€ 20,000,000
The villa in Sardinia is located in the area of Porto Chervo, on a hill overlooking the sea…
