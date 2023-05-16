Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sardinia
  4. Sassari
  5. Arzachena
  6. Duplexes

Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Arzachena, Italy

Duplex To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1/2
€ 700,000
Magnificent apartment with direct views of the golf course. With beautiful views of the sea …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir