Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Piemont
Novara
Arona
Villas
Villas for sale in Arona, Italy
Villa
Clear all
17 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 400 m²
€ 2,900,000
FP-T915. Большое владение на продажу на первом холме АронаБольшое эксклюзивное владение на …
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Italy
4 Number of rooms
183 m²
€ 590,000
FP-T609. Часть дома в резиденциальном комплексе в МейнеВ Мейне в престижной резиденции прямо…
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 2,600,000
ABI-003I . Прекрасная вилла на озере МаджореЧудесное расположение, на первой линии озера, ви…
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Italy
4 Number of rooms
200 m²
€ 570,000
FP-T310. Продано! Вилла в городке Мейна, Озеро МаджореВилла непосредственно на берегу озера …
Villa Villa
Arona, Italy
2 Number of rooms
83 m²
€ 550,000
FP-T372. Грациозная вилла в городе Мейна на озере МаджореГрациозная вилла на озере Маджоре с…
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 113 m²
€ 1,200,000
FP-T703. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Озеро Маджоре » АронаВилла, находящаяся в центральной зо…
Villa 4 room villa
Arona, Italy
5 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 2,900,000
VB-76538. Историческая вилла в Мейне на первой линии озера Маджоре Прекрасная вилла на перво…
Villa Villa
Arona, Italy
410 m²
€ 2,300,000
FP-0068. Престижная современная вилла в городке МеинаПродается престижная современная и техн…
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Italy
4 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 2,300,000
VB-20074. Современная вилла в МейнеПрестижная современная вилла, расположенная на первом хол…
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Italy
6 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 1,650,000
FP-T996. Продано! Вилла с пристанью на первой линии озера, в городке МейнаИзысканная вилла с…
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Italy
6 Number of rooms
990 m²
€ 4,900,000
VB-20070. Историческая вилла на продажу в МейнеПродается историческая вилла в Мейне, на холм…
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Italy
4 Number of rooms
516 m²
€ 2,500,000
FP-T541. Вилла с прекрасным видом на озеро МаджореВ Ароне, с эксклюзивным и прекрасным видом…
Villa Villa
Arona, Italy
2 Number of rooms
83 m²
€ 550,000
VB-DSGT. Грациозная вилла в городе Мейна на озере МаджореВилла располагает собственным пляже…
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Italy
4 Number of rooms
180 m²
€ 1,150,000
FP-211017. Вилла в городе Арона. Озеро Маджоре. ИталияВсего в нескольких километрах от центр…
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Italy
6 Number of rooms
4 350 m²
€ 11,000,000
VB-86954. Грандиозная историческая вилла в Мейне на озере МаджореПрекрасная вилла в Мейне, п…
Villa Villa
Arona, Italy
4 m²
€ 2,500,000
Elegant villa built by modern architect, located in Aron, Piedmont The composition of the b…
Villa 2 room villa
Arona, Italy
275 m²
€ 990,000
Panoramic Villa is located in the popular city of Arona, Piedmont. The house offers stunning…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map