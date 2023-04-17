Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Arona, Italy

Villa 5 room villain Arona, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 400 m²
€ 2,900,000
FP-T915. Большое владение на продажу на первом холме АронаБольшое эксклюзивное владение на …
Villa 3 room villain Arona, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Italy
4 Number of rooms 183 m²
€ 590,000
FP-T609. Часть дома в резиденциальном комплексе в МейнеВ Мейне в престижной резиденции прямо…
Villa 5 room villain Arona, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 2,600,000
ABI-003I . Прекрасная вилла на озере МаджореЧудесное расположение, на первой линии озера, ви…
Villa 3 room villain Arona, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Italy
4 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 570,000
FP-T310. Продано! Вилла в городке Мейна, Озеро МаджореВилла непосредственно на берегу озера …
Villa Villain Arona, Italy
Villa Villa
Arona, Italy
2 Number of rooms 83 m²
€ 550,000
FP-T372. Грациозная вилла в городе Мейна на озере МаджореГрациозная вилла на озере Маджоре с…
Villa 5 room villain Arona, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 113 m²
€ 1,200,000
FP-T703. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Озеро Маджоре » АронаВилла, находящаяся в центральной зо…
Villa 4 room villain Arona, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Arona, Italy
5 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 2,900,000
VB-76538. Историческая вилла в Мейне на первой линии озера Маджоре Прекрасная вилла на перво…
Villa Villain Arona, Italy
Villa Villa
Arona, Italy
410 m²
€ 2,300,000
FP-0068. Престижная современная вилла в городке МеинаПродается престижная современная и техн…
Villa 3 room villain Arona, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Italy
4 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 2,300,000
VB-20074. Современная вилла в МейнеПрестижная современная вилла, расположенная на первом хол…
Villa 5 room villain Arona, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Italy
6 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 1,650,000
FP-T996. Продано! Вилла с пристанью на первой линии озера, в городке МейнаИзысканная вилла с…
Villa 5 room villain Arona, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Italy
6 Number of rooms 990 m²
€ 4,900,000
VB-20070. Историческая вилла на продажу в МейнеПродается историческая вилла в Мейне, на холм…
Villa 3 room villain Arona, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Italy
4 Number of rooms 516 m²
€ 2,500,000
FP-T541. Вилла с прекрасным видом на озеро МаджореВ Ароне, с эксклюзивным и прекрасным видом…
Villa Villain Arona, Italy
Villa Villa
Arona, Italy
2 Number of rooms 83 m²
€ 550,000
VB-DSGT. Грациозная вилла в городе Мейна на озере МаджореВилла располагает собственным пляже…
Villa 3 room villain Arona, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Italy
4 Number of rooms 180 m²
€ 1,150,000
FP-211017. Вилла в городе Арона. Озеро Маджоре. ИталияВсего в нескольких километрах от центр…
Villa 5 room villain Arona, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Italy
6 Number of rooms 4 350 m²
€ 11,000,000
VB-86954. Грандиозная историческая вилла в Мейне на озере МаджореПрекрасная вилла в Мейне, п…
Villa Villain Arona, Italy
Villa Villa
Arona, Italy
4 m²
€ 2,500,000
Elegant villa built by modern architect, located in Aron, Piedmont The composition of the b…
Villa 2 room villain Arona, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Arona, Italy
275 m²
€ 990,000
Panoramic Villa is located in the popular city of Arona, Piedmont. The house offers stunning…
