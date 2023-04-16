Italy
Realting.com
Italy
Tuscany
Arezzo
Residential properties for sale in Arezzo, Italy
Arezzo
3
Cortona
1
Montevarchi
1
18 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa
Montevarchi, Italy
12 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 1,200,000
Two minutes from the town centre, we offer a beautiful villa with a large garden and swimmin…
Villa 5 room villa
Arezzo, Italy
6 Number of rooms
700 m²
€ 2,250,000
VB-VILARZ. Прекрасная усадьба в АреццоВилла расположена в живописной холмистой местности, не…
Villa 5 room villa
Arezzo, Italy
6 Number of rooms
780 m²
€ 3,700,000
VB-35516. Престижная вилла в пригороде АреццоПрестижная вилла 19 века с большим парком распо…
Villa 5 room villa
Arezzo, Italy
6 Number of rooms
700 m²
€ 5,000,000
VB-VILUMBR. Шикарная вилла в УмбрииИсторическая вилла, датируемая XVI веком, имеет площадь 7…
Villa 5 room villa
Levanella, Italy
17 Number of rooms
6 bath
700 m²
€ 1,700,000
In Montevarchi, Frazione Levane, we propose a magnificent villa of contemporary architecture…
Villa 6 room villa
Cortona, Italy
7 bath
500 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,900,000
This property is a traditional 18th-century stone villa situated in a splendid position with…
Villa 9 room villa
Pogi, Italy
30 Number of rooms
12 bath
700 m²
€ 1,300,000
In an excellent location, very close to all services and not far from the main roads, we off…
House
Arezzo, Italy
€ 2,000,000
The beautiful house is located in Valdarno, Tuscany. On the territory of 8 hectares - the ma…
Villa Villa
Arezzo, Italy
3 m²
€ 850,000
Nice villa is located 35 km away. from the coast of Versilia, in the town of Vallata della G…
4 room house
Arezzo, Italy
300 m²
€ 1,350,000
The traditional Tuscan house is located in the small town of Monte San Savino, Province of S…
3 room house
Arezzo, Italy
220 m²
€ 1,000,000
This offer includes 2 charming cottages The houses are located in a quiet place near Arezzo…
4 room house
Arezzo, Italy
220 m²
€ 980,000
Stone house in Tuscan style in the province of Arezzo, Bucine, Tuscany. The area of the two-…
3 room house
Arezzo, Italy
330 m²
€ 350,000
A nice house is in the vicinity of Arezzo, Tuscany. The area of the house is 330 square mete…
Villa 3 room villa
Arezzo, Italy
350 m²
€ 3,000,000
Beautiful villa is located on a hill. The villa, with an area of 350 square meters, consists…
Villa 6 room villa
Arezzo, Italy
160 m²
€ 2,300,000
The elegant villa is on a hill in the province of Arezzo, Tuscany. The house is surrounded b…
Villa 5 room villa
Arezzo, Italy
520 m²
€ 1,750,000
The beautiful villa is located in Castelfranco di Sopra, Tuscany. The house is built on a hi…
Villa 4 room villa
Arezzo, Italy
737 m²
€ 1,100,000
The beautiful villa is very well preserved and completely renovated with a guest house locat…
Villa Villa
Arezzo, Italy
150 m²
€ 1,000,000
Secluded villa is located in Arezzo, Tuscany In the villa (150sq.m.) - bright living room w…
