Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Liguria
  4. Genoa
  5. Arenzano
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Arenzano, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa Villain Arenzano, Italy
Villa Villa
Arenzano, Italy
270 m²
€ 2,700,000
KK-070715-4. Вилла в приватном комплексеВилла: 30 км до аэропорта Генуи 148км от границы с Ф…
Villa 4 room villain Arenzano, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Arenzano, Italy
5 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 1,500,000
ED-250417. Комплекс из четырех вилл в зоне Пинета-ди-АренцаноКомплекс из четырех вилл находи…
Villa 3 room villain Arenzano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Arenzano, Italy
3 bath 380 m²
€ 1,550,000
New villas in Liguria are located in the pine forest of Arenzano, on the territory of the c…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir