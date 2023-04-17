Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Apulia, Italy

Brindisi
4
Ostuni
4
Gallipoli
1
7 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Brindisi, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Brindisi, Italy
10 Number of rooms 5 bath 320 m²
€ 3,700,000
A chic villa with a swimming pool surrounded by a wonderful garden, located right on the bea…
Villa Villain Brindisi, Italy
Villa Villa
Brindisi, Italy
320 m²
€ 1,800,000
New villa with pool and sea views. Located on the green hills of Marina di Salve. The buildi…
Villa 2 room villain Brindisi, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Brindisi, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 850,000
Salento style villa located on a hill with panoramic views 300 meters from the sea. The buil…
Housein Ostuni, Italy
House
Ostuni, Italy
4 m²
€ 750,000
Elegant house - trulli is located in a quiet area 7 km from Ostouni, Apulia. The villa is su…
5 room housein Ostuni, Italy
5 room house
Ostuni, Italy
250 m²
€ 950,000
The beautiful house, built in a typical Puli style, is located 7 km from Ostuni, Apulia. Jus…
3 room housein Ostuni, Italy
3 room house
Ostuni, Italy
100 m²
€ 390,000
The nice house is only 3 km from Ostuni, Apulia. The area of the villa is 100 square meters,…
Villa 4 room villain Ostuni, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Ostuni, Italy
350 m²
€ 2,550,000
Apulia, a luxurious villa overlooking the sea and mountains. The house is located nearby the…

