Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Italy

penthouses
48
studios
2
1 BHK
166
2 BHK
580
3 BHK
318
4 BHK
80
Apartment To archive
Clear all
76 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Italy, Italy
2 room apartment
Italy, Italy
4 Number of rooms 115 m²
€ 695,000
3 room apartmentin Italy, Italy
3 room apartment
Italy, Italy
4 Number of rooms 83 m² 1 Floor
Price on request
In Lerici, on the coast of Poetov Bay, there is a villa in which there are various apartment…
1 room apartmentin Genoa, Italy
1 room apartment
Genoa, Italy
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 6 Floor
€ 400,000
The apartment is located in one of the exclusive and landscaped areas of Genoa. The buildin…
6 room apartmentin Genoa, Italy
6 room apartment
Genoa, Italy
14 Number of rooms 458 m² 2/2 Floor
Price on request
The apartments are located in a villa located in Carrara Park, stretching from Corso Europe …
2 room apartmentin Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
ATTENTION! Now there is a special offer: apartments from € 90,000! MAIN…
4 room apartmentin Vibo Valentia, Italy
4 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 4
€ 400,000
New complex on the Tyrrhen coast in the city of Vibo Marina within the …
2 room apartmentin Italy, Italy
2 room apartment
Italy, Italy
200 m²
Price on request
VENERATION ( VENETO ) // 200 KVM // 2 SPARKS // 3 BATHROOM // PRIVATE DOCUMENT The apartmen…
3 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 bath 120 m²
Price on request
The apartment is located in the very center of Madonna di Campillo, next to the lift. Area 1…
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 bath 67 m²
€ 410,000
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 13 bath 88 m²
€ 149,000
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 170,000
Three bedroom apartment in a new residence with panoramic mountain views. Living space 58 sq…
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 175,000
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 155,000
Ground floor apartment in the new three-apartment building in Veczano (Ozer Valley, Trentino…
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m²
€ 180,000
Duplex apartment, in a attic with a separate entrance. Located in a three-apartment buildin…
2 room apartmentin San Martino di Lupari, Italy
2 room apartment
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 270,000
Three-room apartments in a new residence located in a pine grove a few meters from the seash…
2 room apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
2 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 274,000
We offer an apartment in a closed residence consisting of only 14 residential units, surroun…
2 room apartmentin San Martino di Lupari, Italy
2 room apartment
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 230,000
Comfortable immobilized apartments in the new tourist residence in Ezolo (Venice Riviera). …
1 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
1 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 72 m²
€ 435,000
Chic apartment, in a comfortable residence built in the traditional Ladin style, in the hear…
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m²
€ 800,000
Three bedroom apartment with a separate entrance. Located on the second floor of the new “sh…
5 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 250 m²
€ 550,000
The apartment is located on the second floor and in the attic of an apartment building, stan…
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 83 m²
€ 500,000
Chic apartment, in a comfortable residence built in the traditional Ladin style, in the hear…
1 room apartmentin Cavernago, Italy
1 room apartment
Cavernago, Italy
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m²
€ 90,000
Studio apartment in a closed comfortable residence in Gardona Riviera. Area 45 square meter…
4 room apartmentin Italy, Italy
4 room apartment
Italy, Italy
200 m²
Price on request
SANTA MARGERITA LIGURA ( LIGURIA ) // THOT 200 KV M // 4 SPALES // 8 KĄPIELS ROOM // TERRAS …
Apartmentin Sardinia, Italy
Apartment
Sardinia, Italy
76 m² 1 Floor
€ 259,000
2 room apartmentin Italy, Italy
2 room apartment
Italy, Italy
78 m²
€ 140,000
New complex in the center of Pargelia, Calabria. In the complex there are only 10 apartments…
1 room apartmentin Vibo Valentia, Italy
1 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 84,740
Portobello Village Hotel and Resort - Tropea, Calabria (Italy) Portobello Village is the on…
Apartmentin Italy, Italy
Apartment
Italy, Italy
3 m²
€ 800,000
Nice apartment 800 metres from the centre of Forte dei Marmi, Tuscany Located on the second…
Apartmentin Italy, Italy
Apartment
Italy, Italy
2 m²
€ 600,000
Beautiful apartments are located in Viarejo, Tuscany. Just 50 metres from the beach and shop…
Apartmentin Italy, Italy
Apartment
Italy, Italy
2 m²
€ 500,000
The cozy apartment is located in the central district of Rome, Lazio. The apartment is on th…
3 room apartmentin Italy, Italy
3 room apartment
Italy, Italy
100 m²
€ 302,500
Modern apartments in the new complex are located in Erklea, Adriatic coast. Only 40 km away.…

Regions with properties for sale

Sanremo
Rome
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
Tremezzina
Bordighera
Sirmione
Milan
Verbania
Bergamo
Alassio
Peschiera del Garda
Sardinia
Salo
Lonato del Garda
Arzachena
Emilia-Romagna
Calabria

Properties features in Italy

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir