Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Italy

penthouses
48
studios
2
1 BHK
166
2 BHK
580
3 BHK
318
4 BHK
80
Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Penthouse 8 roomsin Murta Maria, Italy
Penthouse 8 rooms
Murta Maria, Italy
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 1,380,000
The penthouse and super penthouse are located in Olbia, Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, only 5 min…
5 room apartmentin Lucca, Italy
5 room apartment
Lucca, Italy
8 Number of rooms 300 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 500,000
The apartments are located in the historic center of Barga, a charming town in the Garfanyan…
4 room apartmentin Lombardy, Italy
4 room apartment
Lombardy, Italy
4 Number of rooms 113 m²
€ 340,000
Italy Lombardy Lake Como Apartments 150m from the lake New two-level apartments in a quiet g…
3 room apartmentin Italy, Italy
3 room apartment
Italy, Italy
5 Number of rooms 91 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 850,000
Apartment with an area of 90 square meters.m. is located on the second floor in a large moun…

Regions with properties for sale

Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
Bordighera
Sirmione
Milan
Alassio
Peschiera del Garda
Salo
Lonato del Garda
San Martino di Lupari
Tortoreto
Anzio
San Siro
Arzachena
Giulianova
Lecco
Arona
Emilia-Romagna
Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano
Calabria

Properties features in Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir