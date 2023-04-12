Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Apartments for sale

Lake Apartments for sale in Italy

penthouses
48
studios
2
1 BHK
166
2 BHK
580
3 BHK
318
4 BHK
80
Apartment To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Italy, Italy
3 room apartment
Italy, Italy
110 m²
€ 560,000
3 room apartmentin Lombardy, Italy
3 room apartment
Lombardy, Italy
9 Number of rooms 486 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Loft is located in Gardona Riviera in an elite resort on Lake Garda in the province of Bresc…
3 room apartmentin Lombardy, Italy
3 room apartment
Lombardy, Italy
9 Number of rooms 530 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Loft is located in Gardona Riviera in an elite resort on Lake Garda in the province of Bresc…
Apartmentin Barcis, Italy
Apartment
Barcis, Italy
48 m² Number of floors 4
€ 58,095
The new residential complex is located in the northeast of Italy, at the foot of Dolomita Na…
Apartmentin Italy, Italy
Apartment
Italy, Italy
2 m²
€ 790,000
Stunning apartments are located in an exclusive residence on Lake Garda. On the territory of…
Apartmentin Italy, Italy
Apartment
Italy, Italy
2 m²
€ 700,000
Lake Garda, a lovely penthouse at a great price. The apartment is located in the Дезенцано-д…
3 room apartmentin Italy, Italy
3 room apartment
Italy, Italy
108 m²
€ 320,000
The beautiful apartment in a small tourist complex is located in Manerba del Garda, Lombardy…

Regions with properties for sale

Bordighera
Sirmione
Milan
Alassio
Peschiera del Garda
Salo
Lonato del Garda
San Martino di Lupari
Tortoreto
Anzio
San Siro
Arzachena
Giulianova
Lecco
Arona
Comunita della Vallagarina
Emilia-Romagna
Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano
San Benedetto del Tronto
Calabria

Properties features in Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir