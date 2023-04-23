Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Aosta Valley
  4. Aosta
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Aosta, Italy

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Aosta, Italy
3 room apartment
Aosta, Italy
4 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 850,000
PL-PR_A37. Квартира-шале в горах. Валле-д’АостаДобро пожаловать в шале! Впечатляющая недавно…

Properties features in Aosta, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir