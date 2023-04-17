Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Anzio, Italy

Housein Anzio, Italy
House
Anzio, Italy
2 m²
€ 240,000
The new house is located in the quiet area of Anzio, Lazio. Only 200 meters to the beach and…
Villa Villain Anzio, Italy
Villa Villa
Anzio, Italy
5 m²
€ 900,000
The nice villa is located in a quiet area of Anzio, Lazio. The resort consists of two parts:…
Villa Villain Anzio, Italy
Villa Villa
Anzio, Italy
3 m²
€ 230,000
Beautiful villa is located in Anzio, Lazio. Sandy beach is located 2 km from the house. The …
Villa 3 room villain Anzio, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Anzio, Italy
200 m²
€ 320,000
The beautiful villa is located in the resort town of Anzio, Lazio. The area of this villa is…
Villa 3 room villain Anzio, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Anzio, Italy
100 m²
€ 285,000
The beautiful villa is located in Anzio, Lazio. Small shops, bars, supermarkets and restaura…
Villa 4 room villain Anzio, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Anzio, Italy
138 m²
€ 269,000
Beautiful villa is located in Anzio, Lazio. The area of the villa is 138 square meters, it i…
Villa 3 room villain Anzio, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Anzio, Italy
85 m²
€ 250,000
The nice villa is located in Anzio, Lazio. The area of the two-storey house is 85 square met…
