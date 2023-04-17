Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lazio
  4. Roma Capitale
  5. Anzio
  6. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Anzio, Italy

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Apartmentin Anzio, Italy
Apartment
Anzio, Italy
2 m²
€ 350,000
The unique apartment is located 100 meters from the port of Anzio, Lazio. The apartment is o…
1 room apartmentin Anzio, Italy
1 room apartment
Anzio, Italy
73 m²
€ 108,000
The nice apartment is located in the resort town of Anzio. Within walking distance of all in…
2 room apartmentin Anzio, Italy
2 room apartment
Anzio, Italy
75 m²
€ 105,000
Anzio, beautiful apartment within walking distance of the sea. The apartment has a beautiful…
1 room apartmentin Anzio, Italy
1 room apartment
Anzio, Italy
50 m²
€ 95,000
Anzio, apartment in the resort district of the city. The apartment is located in a small vil…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir