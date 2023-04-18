Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Marche
  4. Ancona
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Ancona, Italy

Senigallia
1
Villa To archive
4 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Sirolo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Sirolo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 1,350,000
BG-HICONS20U . Вилла с видом на море, Нумана, МаркеПолностью отремонтированная вилла в 2007 …
Villa 5 room villain Senigallia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Senigallia, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 078 m²
€ 2,800,000
BG-V6001N . Эксклюзивная вилла с прекрасным видом на мореЭксклюзивная вилла, расположенная н…
Villa Villain Ancona, Italy
Villa Villa
Ancona, Italy
6 m²
€ 3,950,000
The beautiful villa is located near Tolentino, Marque. The house is located in a quiet area,…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Ancona, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Ancona, Italy
600 m²
€ 2,500,000
Luxury villa is located in Treya, Marque. The house is just 30 minutes from the coast and cl…

