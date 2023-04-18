Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Piemont
  4. Alessandria
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Alessandria, Italy

Novi Ligure
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartmentin Novi Ligure, Italy
4 room apartment
Novi Ligure, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 84,000
Curator Duplex of the President & nbsp;Ariosto 9? in Alessandris - centerZilaia ploikadь: 13…

Properties features in Alessandria, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go