Apartments for sale in Alba Adriatica, Italy

2 room apartment in Alba Adriatica, Italy
2 room apartment
Alba Adriatica, Italy
Rooms 3
ЕС-141019-2. Мансардная квартира в Альба-АдриатикеМансардная квартира в Альба-Адриатике. рас…
€115,000
1 room apartment in Alba Adriatica, Italy
1 room apartment
Alba Adriatica, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
ЕС-141019-4. Квартира в Альба АдриатикаКвартира на продажу в Альба Адриатика в готовом состо…
€115,000
2 room apartment in Alba Adriatica, Italy
2 room apartment
Alba Adriatica, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
ЕС-141019. Апартамент в г. Альба Адриатика - 250м от моряАпартамент в г. Альба Адриатика - 2…
€125,000
2 room apartment in Alba Adriatica, Italy
2 room apartment
Alba Adriatica, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
EC-051117. АПАРТАМЕНТ В Г. АЛЬБА АДРИАТИКА, В 400 М ОТ МОРЯКвартира на продажу в г. Альба-Ад…
€100,000
2 room apartment in Alba Adriatica, Italy
2 room apartment
Alba Adriatica, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
ЕС-291019-6. Апартамент на продажу в городе Альба Адриатика всего в 350 метрах от моряАпарта…
€165,000
1 room apartment in Alba Adriatica, Italy
1 room apartment
Alba Adriatica, Italy
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
EC-051117-3. АПАРТАМЕНТ В Г. АЛЬБА АДРИАТИКА, В 200 М ОТ МОРЯКвартира на продажу в г. Альба-…
€95,000
2 room apartment in Alba Adriatica, Italy
2 room apartment
Alba Adriatica, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
EC-051117-2. АПАРТАМЕНТ В Г. АЛЬБА АДРИАТИКА, В 400 М ОТ МОРЯМансарда на продажу в г. Альба-…
€95,000
2 room apartment in Alba Adriatica, Italy
2 room apartment
Alba Adriatica, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
ЕС-291019-1. Апартамент в продаже в городе Альба-АдриатикаАпартамент в продаже в городе Альб…
€135,000
2 room apartment in Alba Adriatica, Italy
2 room apartment
Alba Adriatica, Italy
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
ЕС-291019-4. Апартамент в продажу в городе Альба Адриатика всего в 300 метрах от моряАпартам…
€165,000
