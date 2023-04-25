Italy
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Sicily
Agrigento
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Agrigento, Italy
39 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
100 m²
€ 39,000
Townhouse in the Historic Town Centre of Cianciana (AG) of four storeys of approx 25 sqm per…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
60 m²
€ 54,000
CASA FRANCISCO – VIA PROVENZANO/LARGO SAN GAETANO Classic Sicilian Charm …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
1 bath
60 m²
€ 12,000
A three storey townhouse located in Via Bellini, Alessandria della Rocca (AG) with an area o…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
107 m²
€ 17,000
AREA: Town Centre ADDRESS: d Via Arfeli - Cianciana (AG) USE: independent house TYPE: Civil …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
45 m²
€ 7,500
A three storey townhouse in Via Tamburello of approach 15 sqm per floor for a total area of …
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
3 bath
140 m²
€ 27,000
AREA:Town Centre – ADDRESS: Via Calderai – Cianciana (AG) FLOORS: Ground, 1st…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
80 m²
€ 45,000
A three storey townhouse which covers a total area of approx 80 sqm. The house is located in…
3 room townhouse
Villafranca Sicula, Italy
3 bath
200 m²
€ 57,000
Ground floor divided into three rooms, one of which is intended as a garage. The ground floo…
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
3 bath
150 m²
€ 100,000
Panoramic house in the heart of the Historic Center of Cianciana, a few steps from the main …
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
€ 49,500
A four storey townhouse in the heart of the Historic Town Centre of Cianciana located at the…
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
3 bath
200 m²
€ 39,000
A three storey townhouse which covers a total area of 200 sqm approx. The house is composed …
3 room townhouse
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3 bath
€ 58,000
Autonomous house of four floors above ground plus attic (not habitable attic used as a stora…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
100 m²
€ 39,000
Panoramic townhouse of four storeys covering an area of approx 25 sqm per floor for a total …
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
160 m²
€ 45,000
House in Via Martorana and Cortile Martorana which faces out onto the two streets. Composed …
3 room townhouse
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3 bath
224 m²
€ 75,000
Panoramic house of 4 elevations above ground of about 56 sq m per floor for a total of about…
Townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath
36 m²
€ 7,000
Two storey town house in Corso Cinquemaani Arcuri. The ground floor is composed of a single …
Townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath
42 m²
€ 15,000
Two storey townhouse located in Via Paternò On the ground floor we find a kitchen and…
3 room townhouse
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath
280 m²
€ 78,000
House which faces out onto two streets. On the street Via San Bartolomeo there is a storey u…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath
150 m²
€ 65,000
House located on the main piazza of Porta Palermo of Bivona (AG) of three storeys above grou…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath
100 m²
€ 38,000
House composed of three storeys – first floor, second and third floor for a total area…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath
100 m²
€ 19,900
Two storey townhouse (ground floor and first floor) which covers an area of approx 50 sqm pe…
3 room townhouse
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath
90 m²
€ 18,000
Historic townhouse located in the Historic Town Centre of Bivona which is just a short walk …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath
80 m²
€ 16,000
Two storey townhouse (ground floor and first floor) which covers an area of approx 40 sqm pe…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath
80 m²
€ 14,000
Historic stone townhouse located in the Historic Town Centre of Bivona which is just a short…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
€ 29,000
House near the main piazza of the town in Via Cuffaro, three storey townhouse covering an ar…
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
3 bath
250 m²
€ 64,000
A three storey townhouse which covers an area of 100 sqm approx per floor for a total area o…
Townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath
46 m²
€ 15,000
A two storey town house covering approx 23 sqm per floor plus attic for a total area of appr…
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
3 bath
150 m²
€ 49,000
A two storey townhouse covering an area of 150 sqm approx total. The ground floor is compose…
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
90 m²
€ 25,000
A three storey townhouse and covering an area of 30 sqm per floor with a total area of 90 sq…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
€ 25,000
Sometimes called "Casa delle Porte Azzurre" or House with the Blue Doors, Studio S…
