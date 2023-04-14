Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Abruzzo

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Abruzzo, Italy

Tortoreto
13
Giulianova
11
Alba Adriatica
9
Pineto
5
Silvi
5
Citta Sant Angelo
4
Martinsicuro
4
Montesilvano
4
Show more
19 properties total found
Villa Villain Pescara, Italy
Villa Villa
Pescara, Italy
200 m²
€ 2,200,000
A nice villa is on a hill in Montesilvano, Abruzzo. The resort is divided into two parts: co…
Housein Pescara, Italy
House
Pescara, Italy
3 m²
€ 270,000
The beautiful house is located near the town of L'Aquila, Abruzzo. The villa is close to Gra…
Apartmentin Pescara, Italy
Apartment
Pescara, Italy
1 m²
€ 125,000
The new apartments are located in a modern complex in the resort city of Alba Adriatica, Abr…
Apartmentin Pescara, Italy
Apartment
Pescara, Italy
2 m²
€ 120,000
The new apartments are located in a complex in the resort town of Pineto, Abruzzo. The moder…
Apartmentin Pescara, Italy
Apartment
Pescara, Italy
1 m²
€ 95,000
The beautiful apartment is located in a residential complex in Tortoreto Lido, Abruzzo. The …
3 room housein Pescara, Italy
3 room house
Pescara, Italy
150 m²
€ 250,000
The nice house is close to the town of Kjeti, Abruzzo. Sandy beach only 500 meters, 15 min t…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Pescara, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pescara, Italy
200 m²
€ 380,000
The lovely townhouse is in Alba Adriatic, Abruzzo. The house offers luxurious views of the s…
9 room housein Pescara, Italy
9 room house
Pescara, Italy
700 m²
€ 2,800,000
The nice house is located close to Pescara, on the hills of Colonello, Abruzzo. Modern Pesca…
6 room housein Pescara, Italy
6 room house
Pescara, Italy
500 m²
€ 2,000,000
The beautiful house is located in the prestigious zone of Pescara, Abruzzo. The villa offers…
3 room housein Pescara, Italy
3 room house
Pescara, Italy
180 m²
€ 270,000
The beautiful house is in Tortero, Abruzzo. About 700 meters to sandy beach and 50 km to Pes…
2 room housein Pescara, Italy
2 room house
Pescara, Italy
190 m²
€ 265,000
The beautiful house is located in Pineto, Abruzzo. 1.7 km from the sandy beach. The villa ha…
3 room housein Pescara, Italy
3 room house
Pescara, Italy
480 m²
€ 175,000
The beautiful house is located near Teramo, Abruzzo. The city is quite quiet and calm, to th…
Villa 4 room villain Pescara, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Pescara, Italy
300 m²
€ 2,500,000
Chic Villa is located in Ortona, Abruzzo. The town is located in the province of Kjeti and b…
Villa 3 room villain Pescara, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pescara, Italy
340 m²
€ 1,300,000
A modern villa with panoramic views of Mount Majella is located in Friza, Abruzzo. The house…
Villa 6 room villain Pescara, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Pescara, Italy
360 m²
€ 1,200,000
The nice villa is located in the centre of the resort town of Sylvie, Abruzzo. Sylvie has lu…
Villa 4 room villain Pescara, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Pescara, Italy
400 m²
€ 990,000
The beautiful villa is located in Montesilvano, Abruzzo. To the city center with all infrast…
3 room apartmentin Pescara, Italy
3 room apartment
Pescara, Italy
138 m²
€ 250,000
Modern apartments are located in the resort town of Chitta Sant Angelo, Abruzzo. The buildin…
1 room apartmentin Pescara, Italy
1 room apartment
Pescara, Italy
70 m²
€ 68,000
The nice apartment is located in the town of Bolognano, Abruzzo. The city is located on the …
1 room apartmentin Pescara, Italy
1 room apartment
Pescara, Italy
50 m²
€ 58,000
The beautiful apartment is located in the historic city of Alanno, Abruzzo. The apartment is…

Properties features in Abruzzo, Italy

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir