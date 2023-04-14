Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Abruzzo, Italy

Apartmentin Pescara, Italy
Apartment
Pescara, Italy
1 m²
€ 125,000
The new apartments are located in a modern complex in the resort city of Alba Adriatica, Abr…
Apartmentin Pescara, Italy
Apartment
Pescara, Italy
2 m²
€ 120,000
The new apartments are located in a complex in the resort town of Pineto, Abruzzo. The moder…
Apartmentin Pescara, Italy
Apartment
Pescara, Italy
1 m²
€ 95,000
The beautiful apartment is located in a residential complex in Tortoreto Lido, Abruzzo. The …
3 room apartmentin Pescara, Italy
3 room apartment
Pescara, Italy
138 m²
€ 250,000
Modern apartments are located in the resort town of Chitta Sant Angelo, Abruzzo. The buildin…
1 room apartmentin Pescara, Italy
1 room apartment
Pescara, Italy
70 m²
€ 68,000
The nice apartment is located in the town of Bolognano, Abruzzo. The city is located on the …
1 room apartmentin Pescara, Italy
1 room apartment
Pescara, Italy
50 m²
€ 58,000
The beautiful apartment is located in the historic city of Alanno, Abruzzo. The apartment is…

