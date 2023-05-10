Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Israel

Tel Aviv District
9
Herzliya
6
Jerusalem
4
Jerusalem District
4
Tel Aviv-Yafo
3
Villa To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Villa 6 room villa
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 970 m²
€ 12,443,480
Villa 6 room villa in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 room villa
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 200 m²
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 room villa
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Herzliya, Israel
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 043 m²
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 room villa
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 820 m²
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 room villa
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
Price on request

