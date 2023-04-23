Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel Aviv District
  4. Tel Aviv-Yafo
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 room villa in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Villa 6 room villa
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
5 bath 970 m²
€ 12,303,152
Lovely and historic townhouse undergoing renovations in the heart of Tel-Aviv’s famous white…

Properties features in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir