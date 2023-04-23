Israel
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
21 property total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath
467 m²
€ 15,656,992
Magnificent, luxury and full- sea-view penthouse for sale with 3 balconies and private rooft…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath
575 m²
€ 10,718,506
Own a piece of Tel-Aviv’s history. Ultra-luxurious boutique project for sale in Tel-Aviv…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath
310 m²
€ 7,874,018
Exclusive new listing Magnificent, luxurious, brand-new penthouse for sale/rent in Jaffa …
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath
269 m²
€ 7,874,018
Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase one of Tel-Aviv’s most rar…
4 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath
162 m²
€ 2,391,733
Lovely apartment for sale in the sought-after Blue Towers with sea-view and walking distance…
Villa 6 room villa
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
5 bath
970 m²
€ 12,303,152
Lovely and historic townhouse undergoing renovations in the heart of Tel-Aviv’s famous white…
3 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 bath
78 m²
Price on request
Brand-new, ultra-luxury project in North Tel-Aviv- this level of luxury has never been seen …
3 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath
500 m²
Price on request
Gorgeous garden apartment with incredible seaviews located right on the Tel-Aviv promenade f…
3 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath
269 m²
Price on request
Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase one of Tel-Aviv’s most rar…
3 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 bath
197 m²
Price on request
In construction, a beautiful 24-story tower under construction on the sea- with amazing seav…
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
5 bath
497 m²
Price on request
Under construction, a beautiful 24-story tower under construction on the sea- with amazing s…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 bath
197 m²
Price on request
New penthouse for sale with parking and an amazing sea-view terrace, at the port of Jaffa wi…
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
5 bath
1 360 m²
Price on request
New penthouse, in new ultra-luxury tower directly on the sea with 180 sea views and city vie…
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 bath
265 m²
Price on request
Directly sitting on Tel-Aviv’s gorgeous seafront, a magnificent, bright and private penthous…
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath
550 m²
Price on request
Magnificent penthouse for sale in Jaffa, built first line to the sea- 70 meters from the wat…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath
317 m²
Price on request
Exclusive listing on the famous Kedem Street- a luxury penthouse that is a true work of art,…
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
6 bath
2 274 m²
Price on request
An exquisite, one of a kind penthouse for sale in Jaffa- a must see. This masterpiece sp…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath
220 m²
Price on request
Incredible, luxurious, high-end and regal duplex penthouse with all of the amenities one wou…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath
400 m²
Price on request
Incredible, luxurious, high-end and regal penthouse with all of the amenities one would find…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath
479 m²
Price on request
New project located in the heart of Tel Aviv’s port a very popular seaside location close to…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath
255 m²
Price on request
A new prestigious project is located in the heart of the much sought-after Old North of Tel …
