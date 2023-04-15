Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel Aviv District
  4. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Tel Aviv District, Israel

Herzliya
6
Tel Aviv-Yafo
3
Villa To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 6 room villain Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Villa 6 room villa
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
5 bath 970 m²
€ 12,264,639
Lovely and historic townhouse undergoing renovations in the heart of Tel-Aviv’s famous white…
Villa 6 room villain Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 room villa
Herzliya, Israel
6 bath 1 200 m²
Price on request
Magnificent home for sale on a huge plot of land with gorgeous pool and a spacious garden in…
Villa 5 room villain Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 room villa
Herzliya, Israel
5 bath 440 m²
Price on request
Stunning new villa for sale in Herzliya Pituach- located on the western side of the city wit…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Herzliya, Israel
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
9 bath 1 043 m²
Price on request
Villa for sale with private security in Herzliya Pituach, 4th street over from the sea- 600 …
Villa 6 room villain Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 room villa
Herzliya, Israel
7 bath 820 m²
Price on request
A gorgeous, modern villa for sale, located in the elite and exclusive neighborhood of Kfar S…
Villa 5 room villain Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 room villa
Herzliya, Israel
7 bath 550 m²
Price on request
A magnificent villa with pool, waterfalls and huge ceilings- in the best location – the infa…

Properties features in Tel Aviv District, Israel

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir