Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel Aviv District
  4. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Tel Aviv District, Israel

Herzliya
6
Tel Aviv-Yafo
3
Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 6 room villain Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Villa 6 room villa
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
5 bath 970 m²
€ 12,264,639
Lovely and historic townhouse undergoing renovations in the heart of Tel-Aviv’s famous white…
Villa 6 room villain Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 room villa
Herzliya, Israel
5 bath 806 m²
€ 4,415,270
Exclusive new listing – a plot of land for sale in the most requested area of the beautiful …

Properties features in Tel Aviv District, Israel

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir