Realting.com
Israel
Tel Aviv District
Villas
Villas for sale in Tel Aviv District, Israel
Herzliya
6
Tel Aviv-Yafo
3
Villa
Clear all
9 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 6 room villa
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
5 bath
970 m²
€ 12,264,639
Lovely and historic townhouse undergoing renovations in the heart of Tel-Aviv’s famous white…
Villa 6 room villa
Herzliya, Israel
5 bath
806 m²
€ 4,415,270
Exclusive new listing – a plot of land for sale in the most requested area of the beautiful …
Villa 5 room villa
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath
270 m²
Price on request
2 different plots of of land for sale on the most sought-after streets in Tel-Aviv’s famous …
Villa 6 room villa
Herzliya, Israel
6 bath
1 200 m²
Price on request
Magnificent home for sale on a huge plot of land with gorgeous pool and a spacious garden in…
Villa 5 room villa
Herzliya, Israel
5 bath
440 m²
Price on request
Stunning new villa for sale in Herzliya Pituach- located on the western side of the city wit…
Villa 5 room villa
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath
350 m²
Price on request
The little Paris, a cocktail of art, culture and culinary, the cherry of Tel Aviv – there ar…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
9 bath
1 043 m²
Price on request
Villa for sale with private security in Herzliya Pituach, 4th street over from the sea- 600 …
Villa 6 room villa
Herzliya, Israel
7 bath
820 m²
Price on request
A gorgeous, modern villa for sale, located in the elite and exclusive neighborhood of Kfar S…
Villa 5 room villa
Herzliya, Israel
7 bath
550 m²
Price on request
A magnificent villa with pool, waterfalls and huge ceilings- in the best location – the infa…
