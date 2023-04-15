Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Tel Aviv District, Israel

Tel Aviv-Yafo
40
Herzliya
7
Ramat HaSharon
2
Holon
1
20 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Herzliya, Israel
1 room apartment
Herzliya, Israel
2 bath 97 m²
€ 1,643,462
Ideal investment for enjoying and renting- a gorgeous apartment for sale at the Herzliya Mar…
Villa 6 room villain Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Villa 6 room villa
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
5 bath 970 m²
€ 12,264,639
Lovely and historic townhouse undergoing renovations in the heart of Tel-Aviv’s famous white…
2 room apartmentin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 bath 114 m²
Price on request
In the sought-after Gymansia tower, a luxury apartment designed with rich and luxurious deta…
Villa 6 room villain Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 room villa
Herzliya, Israel
6 bath 1 200 m²
Price on request
Magnificent home for sale on a huge plot of land with gorgeous pool and a spacious garden in…
Penthouse 5 bedroomsin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath 196 m²
Price on request
Two different penthouses for sale in Neve Tzedek in a new, boutique and luxury project finis…
Villa 5 room villain Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 room villa
Herzliya, Israel
5 bath 440 m²
Price on request
Stunning new villa for sale in Herzliya Pituach- located on the western side of the city wit…
3 room apartmentin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath 500 m²
Price on request
Gorgeous garden apartment with incredible seaviews located right on the Tel-Aviv promenade f…
3 room apartmentin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath 269 m²
Price on request
Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase one of Tel-Aviv’s most rar…
3 room apartmentin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 bath 197 m²
Price on request
In construction, a beautiful 24-story tower under construction on the sea- with amazing seav…
Penthouse 6 bedroomsin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
5 bath 1 360 m²
Price on request
New penthouse, in new ultra-luxury tower directly on the sea with 180 sea views and city vie…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Herzliya, Israel
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Herzliya, Israel
9 bath 1 043 m²
Price on request
Villa for sale with private security in Herzliya Pituach, 4th street over from the sea- 600 …
Villa 6 room villain Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 room villa
Herzliya, Israel
7 bath 820 m²
Price on request
A gorgeous, modern villa for sale, located in the elite and exclusive neighborhood of Kfar S…
Penthouse 6 bedroomsin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath 550 m²
Price on request
Magnificent penthouse for sale in Jaffa, built first line to the sea- 70 meters from the wat…
6 room apartmentin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
6 room apartment
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
6 bath 509 m²
Price on request
Gorgeous apartments for sale in a high-rise tower of 26 floors- with 58 apartments, all at t…
Penthouse 6 bedroomsin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
6 bath 2 274 m²
Price on request
An exquisite, one of a kind penthouse for sale in Jaffa- a must see. This masterpiece sp…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath 220 m²
Price on request
Incredible, luxurious, high-end and regal duplex penthouse with all of the amenities one wou…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath 400 m²
Price on request
Incredible, luxurious, high-end and regal penthouse with all of the amenities one would find…
Villa 5 room villain Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 room villa
Herzliya, Israel
7 bath 550 m²
Price on request
A magnificent villa with pool, waterfalls and huge ceilings- in the best location – the infa…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath 479 m²
Price on request
New project located in the heart of Tel Aviv’s port a very popular seaside location close to…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath 255 m²
Price on request
A new prestigious project is located in the heart of the much sought-after Old North of Tel …

