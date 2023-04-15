Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Tel Aviv District, Israel

Penthouse 5 bedroomsin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath 575 m²
€ 10,684,954
Own a piece of Tel-Aviv’s history. Ultra-luxurious boutique project for sale in Tel-Aviv…
Penthouse 5 bedroomsin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath 310 m²
€ 7,849,369
Exclusive new listing Magnificent, luxurious, brand-new penthouse for sale/rent in Jaffa …
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath 269 m²
€ 7,849,369
Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase one of Tel-Aviv’s most rar…
Penthouse 6 bedroomsin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
5 bath 497 m²
Price on request
Under construction, a beautiful 24-story tower under construction on the sea- with amazing s…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 bath 197 m²
Price on request
New penthouse for sale with parking and an amazing sea-view terrace, at the port of Jaffa wi…
Penthouse 6 bedroomsin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
5 bath 1 360 m²
Price on request
New penthouse, in new ultra-luxury tower directly on the sea with 180 sea views and city vie…
Penthouse 1 bedroomin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
2 bath 265 m²
Price on request
Directly sitting on Tel-Aviv’s gorgeous seafront, a magnificent, bright and private penthous…
Penthouse 6 bedroomsin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath 550 m²
Price on request
Magnificent penthouse for sale in Jaffa, built first line to the sea- 70 meters from the wat…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath 317 m²
Price on request
Exclusive listing on the famous Kedem Street- a luxury penthouse that is a true work of art,…
Penthouse 6 bedroomsin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
6 bath 2 274 m²
Price on request
An exquisite, one of a kind penthouse for sale in Jaffa- a must see. This masterpiece sp…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath 220 m²
Price on request
Incredible, luxurious, high-end and regal duplex penthouse with all of the amenities one wou…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
4 bath 400 m²
Price on request
Incredible, luxurious, high-end and regal penthouse with all of the amenities one would find…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath 479 m²
Price on request
New project located in the heart of Tel Aviv’s port a very popular seaside location close to…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
3 bath 255 m²
Price on request
A new prestigious project is located in the heart of the much sought-after Old North of Tel …

Properties features in Tel Aviv District, Israel

