Houses for sale in Tel Aviv District, Israel

Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 673 m²
Gorgeous house with amazing seaview in Herzliya Pituach for sale. The house was renovated in…
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with terrace in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Villa 6 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with terrace
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 970 m²
Lovely and historic townhouse undergoing renovations in the heart of Tel-Aviv’s famous white…
€11,75M
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 806 m²
Exclusive new listing – a plot of land for sale in the most requested area of the beautiful …
€4,23M
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Villa 5 room villa with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
2 different plots of of land for sale on the most sought-after streets in Tel-Aviv’s famous …
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 200 m²
Magnificent home for sale on a huge plot of land with gorgeous pool and a spacious garden in…
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
Stunning new villa for sale in Herzliya Pituach- located on the western side of the city wit…
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
The little Paris, a cocktail of art, culture and culinary, the cherry of Tel Aviv – there ar…
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Herzliya, Israel
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 043 m²
Villa for sale with private security in Herzliya Pituach, 4th street over from the sea- 600 …
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 820 m²
A gorgeous, modern villa for sale, located in the elite and exclusive neighborhood of Kfar S…
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Herzliya, Israel
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Herzliya, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 550 m²
A magnificent villa with pool, waterfalls and huge ceilings- in the best location – the infa…
Price on request

